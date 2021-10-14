SF DA, CA Attorney General announce complaint against 3 'ghost gun' manufacturers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11119035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is the first time a group of survivors of violent crimes from across the Bay Area met in person with multiple district attorneys.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's Attorney General and San Francisco's District Attorney, along with others, announced a joint effort Wednesday against three ghost gun kit manufactures and retailers. Ghost guns are firearms that are not serialized, meaning they are they are untraceable by law enforcement.San Francisco's District Attorney says inspectors in his office were able to assemble ghost guns in less than 30 minutes."Like Legos, like an Ikea set from these boxes," said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.Wednesday, he announced along with California's Attorney General, a joint effort and lawsuit against ghost gun kit manufacturers and retailers Blackhawk Manufacturing Group, MDX Corporation and GS Performance, LLC (Glockstore)."Gun kits sold by each of these three retailers can be used to self assemble deadly, un-serialized, largely untraceable guns that fail to meet California firearms safety standards," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.Mattie Scott says her 24-year-old son was killed while attending a graduation party in San Francisco in 1996."It's a little difficult for me looking at that weapon, the Glock, because when I look at it that's the weapon that took my son's life," said Scott.Scott had to tell her grandson on his birthday his father had died."The scream I heard on that phone from my 6-year-old grandson was the scream that wakes me up everyday to do this work," Scott continued.A complaint announced Wednesday alleges the three companies lead buyers to believe that frames and receivers purchased in gun kits are legal, without explaining the legal obligations they will face if they assemble the firearm. The complaint also alleges that the three companies do not disclose to gun kit buyers that handguns sold within the state must pass a firing test and drop safety test and that those requirements apply to them as individual private firearm manufacturers. Finally, according to the complaint, Blackhawk and Glockstore fail to comply with the requirement that certain California firearm manufacturers engrave all frame and receiver blanks with a unique serial number."We have the firepower we need to win this," said Boudin."America we got to stop it. It's time it's time," said Scott.ABC7 News reached out to all three companies. We have not heard back.