Symphony San Jose returns to play in a local holiday classic, San Jose Nutcracker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a South Bay spin on a holiday classic, and for the first time in more than ten years, Symphony San Jose is performing along New Ballet's The San Jose Nutcracker.

Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey says this is a homecoming.

"Symphonic music provides the soundtrack of our lives and you know the Nutcracker is this incredible story," Massey said.

We captured the final dress rehearsal Friday evening inside the historic California Theatre.

The San Jose Nutcracker is a locally inspired production created by Dalia Rawson.

"We've had wonderful orchestras in the past but this is the South Bay's, San Jose's, Silicon Valley's leading orchestra these are tremendous world class musicians," Rawson said,

The 40-member orchestra will be featured for all the performances. There's even familiar faces to Rawson.

"It's emotional. I danced with Ballet San Jose when I was a ballerina and some of the same musicians are in the pit. I recognize them they're sitting in the same place in the orchestra pit as they did when I used to see them from the stage," Rawson said.

Dancing as Clara is Naomi Le.

"I am also playing the sugar plum fairy and also snow queen," Le said.

Le says to be a part of this production is a dream come true. As she performs, so does her father - who is a violinist in the symphony.

"Like to play alongside each other dance alongside each other like to me I'm like wow like we're doing this. Like my ballet, growing up I'm able to stand up next to my dad," Le said.

Or rather stand above her dad on stage - Le says dancing with the live orchestra brings a synergy to this timeless holiday story.

"Like the more we dance with them like the more I can tell where they're going to go with the music and I kind of let them kind of guide me through my dancing," Le said.

"I think having those relationships it's really indicative and reflective of the art that we have," Massey said.

The San Jose Nutcracker runs from December 14 to Monday December 23.

