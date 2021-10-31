EXCLUSIVE: Teen arrested in fatal Gilroy house party shooting is council member's cousin

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11186749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said on Sunday an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Gilroy.

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- We are learning more details about the fatal Halloween weekend shooting at the home of a Gilroy council member.ABC7 News obtained exclusive video of the moment Gilroy police officers and Morgan Hill's SWAT team surrounded the house of 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon. Police arrested him in connection to the fatal Halloween weekend shooting on Las Animas Avenue on Saturday.Calderon's neighbors described him as a good person. Sunday night, they were shocked to see the arrest and SWAT team search his home."I want to ask the community to continue to pray for the families of everyone who's been affected. To continue offering them your support," said Gilroy Council member, Rebeca Armendariz.Council member Armendariz confirmed to ABC7 News Benjamin Calderon is family. The 19-year-old is her second cousin.Council member Armendariz said she was home during the shooting, but was not part of the Halloween party that took place in her side yard. She said there's a second home on the property.One of the residents on Las Animas Avenue said there were about 70 people at the party and young people drinking outside.Gilroy police confirmed one person died at the scene. Three others were injured. Two of those victims are in critical condition. All victims are between the ages of 17 and 19 years old."Two neck wounds and one abdominal wound," said a Gilroy firefighters while responding to the shooting on an audio recording obtained by ABC7 news.Gilroy police confirmed a fight broke out during the party, but have not released the connection between Calderon and the shooting.On social media, a person by the name "Ben" appears as the prime contact to RSVP to the Halloween party. It's unknown if Benjamin Calderon was the party organizer.