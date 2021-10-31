EXCLUSIVE: Teen arrested in fatal Gilroy house party shooting is council member's cousin

By and Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Teen arrested in Gilroy shooting is council member's cousin

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- We are learning more details about the fatal Halloween weekend shooting at the home of a Gilroy council member.

ABC7 News obtained exclusive video of the moment Gilroy police officers and Morgan Hill's SWAT team surrounded the house of 19-year-old Benjamin David Calderon. Police arrested him in connection to the fatal Halloween weekend shooting on Las Animas Avenue on Saturday.

Calderon's neighbors described him as a good person. Sunday night, they were shocked to see the arrest and SWAT team search his home.

"I want to ask the community to continue to pray for the families of everyone who's been affected. To continue offering them your support," said Gilroy Council member, Rebeca Armendariz.

Council member Armendariz confirmed to ABC7 News Benjamin Calderon is family. The 19-year-old is her second cousin.

Council member Armendariz said she was home during the shooting, but was not part of the Halloween party that took place in her side yard. She said there's a second home on the property.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Gilroy councilmember property, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Police said on Sunday an arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in Gilroy.



One of the residents on Las Animas Avenue said there were about 70 people at the party and young people drinking outside.

Gilroy police confirmed one person died at the scene. Three others were injured. Two of those victims are in critical condition. All victims are between the ages of 17 and 19 years old.

"Two neck wounds and one abdominal wound," said a Gilroy firefighters while responding to the shooting on an audio recording obtained by ABC7 news.

Gilroy police confirmed a fight broke out during the party, but have not released the connection between Calderon and the shooting.

On social media, a person by the name "Ben" appears as the prime contact to RSVP to the Halloween party. It's unknown if Benjamin Calderon was the party organizer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroyexclusivehalloweenshootingpartyteenpolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News