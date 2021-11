The Gilroy Police Department investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Fourth Street and Eigleberry Street. Avoid the area — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) September 8, 2021

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Gilroy Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Fourth Street and Eigleberry Street.Police say there is "no ongoing threat to public safety."There is no word on injuries or what led up to the shooting.There will be no access to the post office until further notice. Officers are advising the public to avoid the area.