Society

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

The 87-year-old Ginsburg says she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," she said. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyruth bader ginsburginstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Napa Valley Unified approves online start to school year
Coronavirus: Customers concerned over behavior at SJ nightclub
Civil rights veteran who worked with MLK dead at 95
64% of Americans distrust Trump on COVID-19, ABC News poll shows
WATCH SATURDAY: Chefs, food banks join ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive
Show More
Suspect in custody in NY tech guru's decapitation
Student athletes at UC Berkeley test positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather forecast: Minor weekend warming
Martinez man faces felony charges after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of BLM mural
People should be fined for not wearing mask, Salesforce CEO says
More TOP STORIES News