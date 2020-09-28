Smoke, flames in Northern California wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage: VIDEO

The wine country inferno began with the Glass Fire at 3:50 a.m. Sunday and two subsequent fires merged with it, burning 17 square miles as of early Monday, according to CAL FIRE. More than 8,500 homes and other buildings were threatened.
Flames engulfed the distinctive Chateau Boswell Winery north of St. Helena, The Black Rock Inn in the small community of St. Helena and multiple homes in the city of Santa Rosa. Watch the video above to see scenes from around the area as the fires burned.
The wine country has been scarred by terrible fires in recent years, including the 2017 Tubbs Fire that killed 22 people and destroyed more than 5,600 homes and other buildings.
Click here for the latest on the wildfires burning in Northern California.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
