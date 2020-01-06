golden globe awards

Billy Porter sports all-white feathered suit on 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- New year, new iconic Billy Porter red carpet look.

The "Pose" star owned the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in a custom, all-white Alex Vinash suit that featured an eye-catching detachable feathered train. He completed the look with embellished heeled boots from Jimmy Choo.

Vinash wrote on Instagram that the outfit also included accessories from Swarovski and Tiffany & Co.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion


Porter, who is nominated for best actor in a TV drama for his work on FX's "Pose," said the look took months to build.

The white suit was the latest in a string of dramatic red carpet looks for Porter, who famously wore a custom velvet tuxedo gown designed by Christian Siriano to the Oscars last year. His other 2019 red carpet looks included a Rinat Brodach "tuxedo jumpsuit" for the Critics' Choice Awards and a beige couture Randi Rahm suit that featured a matching dramatic, floor-length cape.

VIDEO: Looking back at Billy Porter's tuxedo gown and other red carpet looks from 2019
EMBED More News Videos

If there was one person who commanded attention every time he walked a red carpet in 2019, it was Billy Porter. The "Pose" actor threw tradition to the wind, rocking bright, bold colors and nontraditional silhouettes at nearly every chance he got.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX and this station.
