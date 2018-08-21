Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County

SANTA ANA, Calif. --The Golden State Killer suspect, who is charged with murders in several jurisdictions in California, will be tried in Sacramento County, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
During a joint news conference held in Santa Ana, prosecutors also announced the filing of 13 additional kidnapping charges against Joseph DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights, as part of an amended complaint in Sacramento County that consolidates all the charges against him. Four Contra Costa County cases have been filed in Sacramento County.
DeAngelo faces 13 murder charges for deaths that happened across the state in the 70s and 80s - including a couple in Dana Point and two women in Irvine. He is accused of other murders in Ventura, Goleta, Visalia and Rancho Cordova.
The 72-year-old former police officer is believed to be behind more than 50 rapes in Northern California. He is in jail in Sacramento.
Investigators said they used a public genealogy database to tie DeAngelo's DNA to items discarded at crime scenes.
