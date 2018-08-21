GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County

The Golden State Killer suspect, who is charged with murders in several other jurisdictions in California, will be tried in Sacramento County, prosecutors announced. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ANA, Calif. --
The Golden State Killer suspect, who is charged with murders in several jurisdictions in California, will be tried in Sacramento County, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.



During a joint news conference held in Santa Ana, prosecutors also announced the filing of 13 additional kidnapping charges against Joseph DeAngelo, 72, of Citrus Heights, as part of an amended complaint in Sacramento County that consolidates all the charges against him. Four Contra Costa County cases have been filed in Sacramento County.

DeAngelo faces 13 murder charges for deaths that happened across the state in the 70s and 80s - including a couple in Dana Point and two women in Irvine. He is accused of other murders in Ventura, Goleta, Visalia and Rancho Cordova.

ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.



The 72-year-old former police officer is believed to be behind more than 50 rapes in Northern California. He is in jail in Sacramento.

Investigators said they used a public genealogy database to tie DeAngelo's DNA to items discarded at crime scenes.

Click here for more stories on the Golden State Killer case.

Golden State Killervisaliamurdertulare countyhomicide investigationrapecontra costa countyFresnoSacramento
