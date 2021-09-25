Golden State Warriors

Warriors Basketball Academy offering fun, interactive workouts with Shoot 360 Technology

Have you ever wanted to learn how to shoot like Klay Thompson or dribble like Stephen Curry? Now you can
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Have you ever wanted to learn how to shoot like Klay Thompson or dribble like Stephen Curry? Now you can put your skills to the test at the Warriors Basketball Academy in Oakland.

The Golden State Warriors have fully renovated their former practice facility in Downtown Oakland into a youth basketball headquarters.

Through their Shoot 360 technology, basketball players of all ages can learn how to improve on the fly with real-time live shot charts analyzing everything from arc, depth and left/right differential of a shot. There are also interactive video boards with dribbling and passing drills to improve every aspect of a player's game.



"We wanted to do something that would really make this place the ultimate training experience for kids and the best possible thing for any developing basketball player," said Warriors Senior Youth Basketball Director Jeff Addiego.

Two-time NBA Champion and former Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia has invested in Shoot 360 and purchased the rights to the European market and will be installing Shoot 360 technology at facilities in his home country of Georgia.



"That's what's so cool about this is everything (the numbers and statistics) are all in front of you," said Pachulia. "You are getting constant feedback after every shot and also you are going to see the whole picture after one workout. That's why I love this technology, it helps you."

The Warriors Basketball Academy is one of 18 members of the Jr. NBA Flagship Network which has a focus on best-in-class youth basketball organizations that share the Jr. NBA's vision for teaching the game.

Since establishment in the summer of 2000, Warriors Basketball Camp has hosted over 60,000 youth players from across the United States through hundreds of sessions in 28 cities across the Bay Area in addition to a camp in Hawaii.



"It's kind of like a basketball fantasy factory," said Warriors Youth Basketball Director Jose Rivera. "For anybody that has aspirations to play especially the youth players all the way up to college players it's certainly somewhere you can come and get a lot better and use the technology to your advantage.



For more information on fall camps, clinics and programs including Adult Shoot 360 workouts, parent and child Shoot 360 camps, 3-on-3 competitions, small group and private trainings visit here.

