Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney takes over as principal in Oakland for the day

"I never thought I'd be a principal! Excited to be one for the day and share this with the kids," Looney said.
He turned out to be a very hands on principal.
Looney ran in a relay with kids during a P.E. class, sat in a student desk in an 8th grade class during a quiz and made the morning announcements, all while wearing a mask that displayed Principal Looney.
He also faced a panel of about a dozen students who asked him questions like 'Can you teach me how to dunk?' and 'What is practice like?' He then took pictures with the kids.
"It felt good, like I was at a monster truck rally and the trucks do a lot of tricks- it felt like that," 8th grader Khamari Williams said of having Looney at his school.
ABC7 asked Looney if there were any changes he would like to make as principal for the day, like adding soft drinks to the vending machine.
"Definitely some hot flaming or chips in the vending machines would be my thing, and get out of school early. That would be my two first changes," he said laughing.
But in seriousness, he said he really hoped to pass along a positive message to the kids.
"Enjoy school. School is a special time in life and make a lot of friends, enjoy these journeys and meeting with people. I had a lot of mentors growing up who helped me get to where I am today and I'll never forget that," he said.
The Warriors Back to School in the Bay program has also included back pack and school supply giveaways.