Witnesses say good Samaritans chased down suspected car burglars in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are learning of a dramatic story in San Francisco's Outer Richmond neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say good Samaritans chased a car-load of suspected burglars.

That chase ended with a violent crash at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Cabrillo Street.

Three other cars were involved. Two of them were parked.

One car was pushed into the doorway of a house, damaging the home.

Witnesses say the people in the car being chased had just broken into at least one car.

San Francisco Police say several people were detained in the suspect's car, but others ran off and have not been found.
