Google employees can now return to the office in California

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Google is welcoming back employees on a voluntary basis to its California offices on Monday, including the company headquarters in Mountain View.The tech giant won't require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but unvaccinated employees will have to wear a mask. Those who do not want to wear a mask will have to provide proof of vaccination.Most employees are expected to be back in the office by September.The voluntary return on Monday is a test run before a full return in the fall.