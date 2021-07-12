Google employees can now return to the office in California

The tech giant won't require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but unvaccinated employees will have to wear a mask. Those who do not want to wear a mask will have to provide proof of vaccination.
RELATED: Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom says it depends on vaccinations
Most employees are expected to be back in the office by September.
The voluntary return on Monday is a test run before a full return in the fall.
VIDEO: Cal/OSHA board votes to end face mask requirements in the workplace for vaccinated employees