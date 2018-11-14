EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4682904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Simmons filmed the terrifying moments as her family, including four small children, drove frantically out of Paradise.

Governor Brown and U.S. secretary of the interior Ryan Zinke, and FEMA Administrator Brock Long visited what's left of Paradise and talked with first responders."We can't avoid catastrophe but we can prepare for it we can recover from it, and we will," Brown said.Interior Secretary Zinke was asked about President Trump's tweet blaming the fires, damage and deaths on "gross mismanagement of the forests.""This is just not a state issue, it's not a federal issue, this is an American issue of managing our forests," Zinke said.The White House released a photo of President Trump speaking with the FEMA administrator who visited Paradise.Governor Brown announced an executive order to help with wildfire cleanup and recovery efforts.