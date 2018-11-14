CAMP FIRE

Governor Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tour Camp Fire devastation in Paradise

Governor Jerry Brown is seen during a press conference on the Camp Fire in Butte County, Calif. on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Brown and U.S. secretary of the interior Ryan Zinke, and FEMA Administrator Brock Long visited what's left of Paradise and talked with first responders.

"We can't avoid catastrophe but we can prepare for it we can recover from it, and we will," Brown said.

CAMP FIRE: Before and after photos show wildfire devastation

Interior Secretary Zinke was asked about President Trump's tweet blaming the fires, damage and deaths on "gross mismanagement of the forests."

"This is just not a state issue, it's not a federal issue, this is an American issue of managing our forests," Zinke said.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Updates, maps, coverage of SoCal, Butte Co fires and impact on LA, Bay Area

The White House released a photo of President Trump speaking with the FEMA administrator who visited Paradise.

Governor Brown announced an executive order to help with wildfire cleanup and recovery efforts.

VIDEO: Family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
Michelle Simmons filmed the terrifying moments as her family, including four small children, drove frantically out of Paradise.

