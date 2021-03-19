gavin newsom

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to speak in San Francisco following attacks on Asian Americans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is in San Francisco Friday to meet with Asian American and Pacific Islander community members following a streak of violent attacks on Asian Americans in the Bay Area and the deadly rampage in Atlanta.

The governor and community leaders are set to hold a press conference around 12:45 p.m. We'll be streaming their comments here; check back to watch live.

The shootings at three Georgia spas that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent, come on the heels of a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans since the coronavirus entered the United States.

As details emerge, many members of the Asian American community see the Georgia killings as a haunting reminder of harassment and assaults that have been occurring from coast to coast.

Recent attacks, including the killing of an 84-year-old San Francisco man in February, have raised concerns about worsening hostilities toward Asian Americans. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a California-based reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups, since March 2020. Nationally, women reported more than double the number of hate incidents compared with men.

Police in several major cities saw a sharp uptick in Asian-targeted hate crimes between 2019 and 2020, according to data collected by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. New York City went from three incidents to 27, Los Angeles from seven to 15, and Denver had three incidents in 2020 - the first reported there in six years.

Many lawmakers have acknowledged a heightened sense of fear among Asian Americans as a result of the increasing number of hate incidents.

Rep. Judy Chu, who represents parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, reminded people of the effect of anti-Asian rhetoric.

"As we wait for more details to emerge, I ask everyone to remember that hurtful words and rhetoric have real life consequences," she wrote on Twitter. "Please stand up, condemn this violence, and help us #StopAsianHate."

We'll update this story as we listen in to the 12:45 p.m. press conference. Check back for more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

