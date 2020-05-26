Reopening California: Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next

INTERACTIVE: What will gyms, restaurants and air travel look like after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Gov. Gavin Newsom has been easing restrictions at the state level very slowly. In recent weeks, the governor has announced modifications to the state's stay-at-home order to phase in the reopening of more sectors of the economy.
RELATED: California moves into Phase 3 of reopening with hair salons, barbershops, Gov. Newsom announces
But California's cautious rollout of new rules has left a lot of people scratching their heads. Here's a breakdown of what we know - and what we don't know - about how the state is reopening.
The Four Stages
California plans to reopen its economy in four phases:
Stage 1: Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce
Stage 2: Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:
- Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)
- Schools
- Childcare facilities
- Retail businesses for curbside pick-up
- Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees
Stage 3: Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:
- Hair salons
- Nail salons
- Gyms
- Movie theaters
- Sporting events without live audiences
- In-person religious services (churches and weddings)
Stage 4: Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:
- Concert venues
- Convention centers
- Sporting events with live audiences
What stage are we in now?
Most of the state has entered into the early parts of Stage 3 with the reopening of hair salons, barbershops and churches. But 11 California counties are still not even all the way through Stage 2 of reopening, including most of the Bay Area.
What businesses are allowed to operate and which aren't?
At the beginning of May, Bay Area counties loosened restrictions to allow some outdoor businesses, like construction, retail nurseries, landscapers and gardeners, to resume because they were considered lower risk for spreading the virus.
RELATED: Pro sports, hair salons, churches may reopen in next few weeks, Newsom says
Starting May 8, bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and other similar retailers were allowed to start doing curbside pickup only. That means no in-store browsing. Manufacturers and logistics operations (like warehouses) were also allowed to reopen May 8, as long as they follow strict new guidelines. Read more about the new rules businesses have to follow here. (Note: Many parts of the Bay Area chose to move more slowly into this part of Stage 2 reopening than the timeline outlined by the state.)
On May 12, the governor released guidelines for counties to reopen shopping malls, dine-in restaurants and some office buildings, as long as they attest to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally. Since May 12, counties have slowly been reopening those parts of the economy, as well as outdoor museums, car washes and pet grooming services.
As of May 25, in-store retail businesses and places of worship are both allowed to reopen as long as the county says it's ok.
On May 26, the state released guidelines for hair salons and barbershops. Those are allowed to reopen only in counties that have received approval from the state, which has been granted for 47 of 58 counties so far.
When will we move further into Stage 3?
Gov. Newsom said the state might allow sporting events (without spectators) to resume as early as the first week of June. He hasn't given specifics on how and when that might happen.
RELATED: 'Depression-era numbers': California's recovery from COVID-19 crisis will take years, Newsom warns
What do we NOT know?
Newsom hasn't fully explained the state's plan to move further into Stage 3. For example, gyms and movie theaters are also included in the third phase, but Newsom made no mention of whether or not they'd be allowed to reopen in June.
While there are lots of unknowns about the implementation of Stage 3, the biggest question may be what the Bay Area will do in response. Gov. Newsom has made it clear that localities can decide to move faster or slower than the state's reopening timeline.
As many Bay Area counties are still stuck in the earlier parts of Stage 2, it wouldn't be surprising if they also decided to hold off on the Stage 3 reopenings tentatively slated for June.
Is it possible we move back a stage?
Yes. The state may decide to enact stricter shelter-in-place restrictions if coronavirus cases start to spike.



