California Governor Newsom orders more DNA testing in 1983 killings in Chino Hills

In this March 8, 2018 file photo California gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the state's housing problems at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. (Associated Press / File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered DNA testing on evidence that a death-row inmate says would prove his innocence in a 35-year-old murder case that has drawn national attention.

Newsom on Friday ordered testing of hair, blood and fingernail scrapings from the victims and on a green button.

Kevin Cooper says the testing will show he was framed for the 1983 killing of four people in Chino Hills.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown last year ordered testing of four pieces of evidence and named a former judge to oversee the case.

Prosecutors say previous tests show Cooper killed Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica and 11-year-old neighbor Christopher Hughes.

The case attracted national interest after U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and reality television star Kim Kardashian urged officials to allow re-testing.
