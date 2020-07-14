Society

'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49

Grant Imahara, who co-hosted the popular Discovery science show Mythbusters, has died at age 49.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man," Discovery wrote in a statement on its website.

Imahara also hosted the Netflix show White Rabbit Project, which aired in 2016.

One of the first to pay tribute to Imahara was his Mythbusters co-star Adam Savage, who remembered him as a brilliant engineer and a generous and gentle person.

"Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend," he wrote in a tweet on Monday evening.



Before he began hosting shows, Imahara worked in special effects for nine years at George Lucas' Industrial Light and Magic.

Imahara was a native of Los Angeles and trained as an electrical engineer at the University of Southern California before becoming known as a robotics expert.

According to the Discovery website, he created a custom circuit for the Energizer Bunny and was behind the electronics installation and radio programming on the current generation of bunnies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfamous deathsobituaryfamous death
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Newsom's announcement affects the Bay Area
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
East Bay businesses react to Newsom's new order forcing them to re-close
Santa Clara Co. businesses forced to close 48-hrs after reopening
Newsom orders new California closures due to COVID-19
Wife takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband
East Bay's Black-owned bookstore sees surge in sales from Black authors
Show More
Los Angeles Apparel factory closed after coronavirus outbreak among workers
Experts say COVID-19 reopening, closing can cause mental health issues
East Bay business founded in WWII calls it quits amid COVID-19 crisis
Stanford seniors' podcast gives insight into being Black, first generation college students
Widower unlocks late wife's EDD benefits with help from ABC7
More TOP STORIES News