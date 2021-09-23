haiti

'No dignity': Bay Area Haitian Americans stunned over scene at US border as migrants seek refuge

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area Haitian Americans call for action as migrants seek refuge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In Northern California, hundreds of miles away from the nation's southern border, the feelings of shock and horror run deep.

"It's like there's no dignity. No respect, as a human being like everyone should be naturally. So it's like we lost that," said Jacqueline Lee.

Lee is the co-founder of Novato-based nonprofit, Haiti on the Rise.

RELATED: Why thousands of migrants, many from Haiti, are stuck at Texas-Mexico border

A Haitian immigrant herself, she was left stunned by the images coming from the U.S. and Mexico border this week.

For many members of the Haitian diaspora, such as Joanne Eloi, the treatment the migrants received at the southern border represent issues that go far deeper.

"How you huddle up farm animals and doing that to black people, it puts an association in people's head that black people are less than," Eloi said.

Eloi believes the migrants are acting out of desperation, fleeing poverty, disease and a lack of opportunity, trying to find a better life in America.

WATCH: US special envoy to Haiti resigns over large-scale expulsions of migrants at border
EMBED More News Videos

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent state-owned vehicles to Del Rio to create a "steel wall" at the border. Democrats are angry the Biden administration used a Trump-era rule to allow deportations.


"Let that speak to your humanity, and speak to your representatives. And basically tell them how outraged you are at these gross injustices that are occurring before us," she said.

It's a sentiment that's been heard all the way in Washington.

Where Representative Barbara Lee is calling for action.

"We have to support the Haitians in terms of due process and not treat them any differently than we're treating the Afghans or any other migrant who's coming to America for a variety of circumstances," Lee said.

But until that action takes form, local Haitian-Americans like Lee say, they'll keep working to do their part.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasmexicohaitiimmigrationborder crisisrefugees
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HAITI
Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
White House looking into footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News