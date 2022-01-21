comedy

Comedian Hal Sparks reveals dirty secrets ahead of San Francisco comedy shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Comedian Hal Sparks reveals dirty secrets of SF comedy show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It only took Hal Sparks but a few seconds to become alive for his interview with ABC7 Mornings anchor Reggie Aqui.

He has the comedic timing, but that type of timing of day is something not very many comedians are used to in the working world.


RELATED: Watch new streaming show 'ABC7@7'

Sparks gave his pandemic secrets to comedy survival ahead of his shows at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco this weekend. Not only that, but Sparks talks the early moments of his career, on the groundbreaking show, "Queer as Folk".

Click the video player above to watch the full interview, and be sure to tune into ABC7 News' new digital streaming show, '7@7', broadcast every day at 7 a.m.


Download the free ABC7 Bay Area app on your Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocomedymoviesactortelevisioncomedianarts & cultureperforming arts
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMEDY
SF's Joe Klocek shares fond memories of late comedian Bob Saget
'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget
'Abbott Elementary' shines light on everyday heroes: Teachers
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Proposal announced on vaccinations for CA kids
Watch new streaming show 'ABC7@7'
Nearly 14K COVID tests left sitting out in Bay Area lab
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
49ers arrive in Green Bay to -4 degree temperatures
Half a million hospital gowns left outside in another PPE mishap
Fraud hits EDD's disability claims as doctors' identities stolen
Show More
COVID concerns: Oakland teachers union threatens to strike
CPSC issues warning on infant loungers
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' back on stage in SJ
Gov. Gavin Newsom in LA after 'porch pirates' target cargo trains
More TOP STORIES News