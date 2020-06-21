San Francisco Chinese restaurant's sign vandalized with insensitive graffiti

“We were shocked and appalled...especially on Friday, Juneteenth...celebrating freedom & equality.”



Frank Chui Hang Ah Tea Room found his sign vandalized yesterday afternoon.



He says “Japan” on a Chinese restaurant brings back memories of Japanese attack on China during WW2. pic.twitter.com/KpERJBKWNT — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Employees at the Hang Ah Tea room, one of the oldest dim sum restaurant in America, discovered the word 'Japan' in permanent marker on their sandwich board sign Friday afternoon.ABC7's Dion Lim spoke with one of the restaurant's co-owners, who says while he's not sure what the significance of 1975 is, the word Japan written on a Chinese restaurant's sign brings back memories of the Japanese attack on China during World War II."We were shocked and appalled," said co-owner Frank Chui. "We just thought, why? Especially on Friday, on Juneteenth, a date for celebrating freedom and equality."Members of the restaurant hope this serves as a lesson to others in the community that even small insensitive acts can have a lasting impact on others. They're working with SFPD to locate surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.