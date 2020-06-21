race in america

San Francisco Chinese restaurant's sign vandalized with insensitive graffiti

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Employees at the Hang Ah Tea room, one of the oldest dim sum restaurant in America, discovered the word 'Japan' in permanent marker on their sandwich board sign Friday afternoon.


ABC7's Dion Lim spoke with one of the restaurant's co-owners, who says while he's not sure what the significance of 1975 is, the word Japan written on a Chinese restaurant's sign brings back memories of the Japanese attack on China during World War II.

RELATED: 'Respond2Racism': San Francisco group creates bot to fight online racism toward Asians

"We were shocked and appalled," said co-owner Frank Chui. "We just thought, why? Especially on Friday, on Juneteenth, a date for celebrating freedom and equality."

Members of the restaurant hope this serves as a lesson to others in the community that even small insensitive acts can have a lasting impact on others. They're working with SFPD to locate surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.

RELATED: Business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown collaborate to fight crime
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscorace relationschinatowngraffitiracismvandalismchinese foodrestaurantrace in americajuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Confederate Monument removed from Capitol grounds in North Carolina
'Dad Gang' works to break stereotypes about Black fatherhood
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
Corrections officers of color barred from contact with Chauvin: Lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fireworks set off almost every night in various Bay Area cities
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Suspect in officer killings linked to Boogaloo movement, investigators say
Happy Father's Day!
'Dad Gang' works to break stereotypes about Black fatherhood
Documents: Cellphone pings helped find missing Idaho kids' bodies
Show More
Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader
Confederate Monument removed from Capitol grounds in North Carolina
Sonoma Co. allows gyms, travel and leisure businesses to reopen
Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
More TOP STORIES News