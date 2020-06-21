San Francisco Chinese restaurant's sign vandalized with insensitive graffiti

“We were shocked and appalled...especially on Friday, Juneteenth...celebrating freedom & equality.”— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 20, 2020
Frank Chui Hang Ah Tea Room found his sign vandalized yesterday afternoon.
He says “Japan” on a Chinese restaurant brings back memories of Japanese attack on China during WW2. pic.twitter.com/KpERJBKWNT
ABC7's Dion Lim spoke with one of the restaurant's co-owners, who says while he's not sure what the significance of 1975 is, the word Japan written on a Chinese restaurant's sign brings back memories of the Japanese attack on China during World War II.
"We were shocked and appalled," said co-owner Frank Chui. "We just thought, why? Especially on Friday, on Juneteenth, a date for celebrating freedom and equality."
Members of the restaurant hope this serves as a lesson to others in the community that even small insensitive acts can have a lasting impact on others. They're working with SFPD to locate surveillance footage from surrounding businesses.
