Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult, report finds

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9794419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ian Rodgers of Napa County was arrested after authorities found more than 50 weapons including sniper rifles and semi-automatic guns, plus 15,000 rounds of ammunition, gunpowder, explosives, and five pipe bombs at his home and business.