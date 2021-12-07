Protesters against COVID vaccine mandate force their way into Healdsburg City Hall ahead of meeting

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a tense scene in Healdsburg Monday night as dozens of people showed up outside City Hall as a city council meeting was about to be held.They then began banging on the windows. The group is in strong opposition to the vaccine mandate in place at City Hall.The group supports Councilmember Skylaer Palacios, who has chosen not to get the coronavirus vaccine. Because of that, Palacios is not allowed to attend council meetings in person and not allowed in the council chambers.She must attend the meetings on ZOOM.Protesters began tapping on the glass windows at Healdsburg City Hall, making it known they are against the vaccination mandate that's in place there."Freedom is more important than health," said one protester.The the crowd eventually moved inside the building, forcing the meeting to be moved online over security concerns. Once inside the crowd chanted, "No mandates, no vax!""I don't support any of these COVID vaccine mandates. I think they are unjust, unconstitutional and they are unnecessary," said protester Heather Smith."We don't want people forced to take it, it's not a vaccine it's a gene therapy," said one protester.But the CDC says that the mRNA vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way. The mayor has defended the vaccine requirements and called out protesters for their actions Monday night."I am and I know all my fellow council members and city staff are also feeling quite disturbed by what's gone on this evening, and to be in a situation where we were essentially in harm's way, and we had to lock the doors to the chamber," said Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell.The vaccine mandate is still in place at City Hall. Palacios though, believes the city could face a lawsuit for what she believes is a discriminatory measure.