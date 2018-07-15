SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Since 1987, ABC7 News has been a proud sponsor of the AIDS Walk.
Members of the ABC7 News team joined 10,000 walkers at Golden Gate Park, special guests and our own Dan Ashley's band participated -- hoping to raise $1.8 million for the cause.
The AIDS Walk has raised over $90 million to date and benefits more than 32 HIV organizations across the Bay Area.
PHOTOS: 2018 AIDS Walk San Francisco
One of them is Project Open Hand, which serves nourishing meals to seniors and those with special medical needs. Volunteer Ana Rivera has been HIV positive since the age of 19.
"One of the most difficult things living with HIV and AIDS is the fear of being alone. Isolation. Feeling like your life is over. I think what the AIDS Walk does is incredible and I'm here almost every single year. There are people who care for you and love you and will see you thrive."
Kelsey Louie, Executive Director of ACRIA, an AIDS advocacy group to pioneer new prevention and treatment methods, says despite the strides made in finding a cure, there's still a long way to go.
"AIDS is still not over. We still have 40,000 new HIV infections across the country every year."
