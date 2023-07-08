Watch AIDS Walk San Francisco 2023 on ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Anchor Dan Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as the event's host for more than two decades.

Since its inception in 1987, AIDS Walk San Francisco has inspired countless thousands of Bay Area residents to walk, donate, and volunteer in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising more than $90 million for organizations across seven Bay Area counties. From its humble beginnings, the event has grown into, and remains, the largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event in Northern California.

Event Info

8:30 a.m. - Red Ribbon Pancake Breakfast and AM registration opens

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Pre-walk festivities

10:30 a.m. - 5K walk begins

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Post-walk picnic

Route Map

Venue Map

Road Closures

John F. Kennedy Drive: Closed between Transverse and 30th Avenue from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JFK Promenade: Closed between Kezar Drive and Transverse

Transverse Drive: Closed between Crossover Drive and Middle Drive W. from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bowling Green Drive: Closed between MLK Jr. Drive and Nancy Pelosi Drive from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

