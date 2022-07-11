AIDS Walk

ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After two successful years of largely virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS Walk San Francisco returned to Golden Gate Park on Sunday.

More than $750,000 has been raised in the fight against HIV and AIDS as compassionate donors generously pitched in.

The message this morning: Do not forget about this other pandemic - one we've been fighting for more than four decades.

ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Anchor Dan Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as the event's host for more than two decades.

Since its inception in 1987, AIDS Walk San Francisco has inspired countless thousands of Bay Area residents to walk, donate, and volunteer in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising more than $90 million for organizations across seven Bay Area counties. From its humble beginnings, the event has grown into, and remains, the largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event in Northern California.

Join us and support Bay Area HIV/AIDS organizations. You can donate at aidswalk.net

We invite you to learn more about all of the AIDS Walk San Francisco benefitting organizations here.

And join the conversation on social:

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscohivaidsu.s. & worldaids walknonprofitfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIDS WALK
'AIDS Walk: Live at Home' on ABC7
AIDS Walk San Francisco is in its 35th year
Former Bay Area resident, 1st cured from HIV, dead at 54
Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in shooting of Mountain View officer ID'd
Uvalde report: 'Shortcomings and failures' before, during attack
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Livermore bowling alley, police say
2 planes collide at airport near Las Vegas, killing 4 people
New items found in search for Oakley woman Alexis Gabe
How to know if you're buying stolen goods online
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Vegas
Show More
BART to lift mask requirement for riders on Monday
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Everything you need to know about monkeypox infection, vaccines, more
Experts combing site of fiery plane crash in Greece
Suicide prevention hotline number transitions to 988
More TOP STORIES News