Coronavirus outbreak: Los Angeles County reports 1st COVID-19 death, total cases reach 27 as pandemic spreads

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. -- Health officials announced the first coronavirus death in Los Angeles County and several new cases, bringing the county's total number of cases to 27 as the pandemic grows.

The first confirmed death was a woman who was visiting Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Health officials said the patient who died was a woman in her 60s who was visiting friends and had extensive travel over the last month, including a "long layover" in South Korea.

There are also six new positive cases of coronavirus, including three people who are "household contacts" of a previously confirmed case involving a Los Angeles County resident. One of those new patients is hospitalized.

The other cases include two people who recently traveled. One person is a county resident who traveled to France and returned home ill. The other resident traveled to a religious conference out of state and was a close contact of someone at the conference who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. And also one resident with no known travel or close contact exposure, presumed to be the second case of community-acquired infection. That person is also hospitalized.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported for Los Angeles County is now 27, including three cases in Long Beach on Monday.

Health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California as concerned residents are already beginning to experience the impact of the pandemic on their daily lives.

Here are the current number of novel coronavirus cases across the Southland:
  • Los Angeles County: 27 confirmed cases

  • Orange County: 5 cases (2 confirmed, 3 presumptive)

  • Riverside County: 6 confirmed cases


  • San Bernardino County: 0 cases

  • San Diego County: 1 presumptive case

  • Ventura County: 1 confirmed case


