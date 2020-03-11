Coronavirus outbreak: Los Angeles County reports 1st COVID-19 death, total cases reach 27 as pandemic spreads

CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US
The first confirmed death was a woman who was visiting Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Health officials said the patient who died was a woman in her 60s who was visiting friends and had extensive travel over the last month, including a "long layover" in South Korea.
CORONAVIRUS: Everything Americans need to know about COVID-19
There are also six new positive cases of coronavirus, including three people who are "household contacts" of a previously confirmed case involving a Los Angeles County resident. One of those new patients is hospitalized.
The other cases include two people who recently traveled. One person is a county resident who traveled to France and returned home ill. The other resident traveled to a religious conference out of state and was a close contact of someone at the conference who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. And also one resident with no known travel or close contact exposure, presumed to be the second case of community-acquired infection. That person is also hospitalized.
CORONAVIRUS: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
The total number of coronavirus cases reported for Los Angeles County is now 27, including three cases in Long Beach on Monday.
Health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California as concerned residents are already beginning to experience the impact of the pandemic on their daily lives.
Here are the current number of novel coronavirus cases across the Southland:
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus