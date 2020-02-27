Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 28 confirmed cases currently in California, Solano County patient ID'd as woman

By
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update the state response to coronavirus in the state. The governor says there are 28 confirmed cases currently in California, but a state health official says the risk to the public remains low.

There are more than 8,400 people in the state who are being monitored in 49 different jurisdictions after arriving on flights from Asia, state health officials said.

"We have to meet this moment with a sense of urgency and conviction that transcends politics and transcends pettiness. I will not allow my administration to participate in that and I hope we collectively can elevate above that," Gov. Newsom said.

A new case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Northern California in a woman who has not traveled overseas since the outbreak began. This suggests the virus could be spreading locally, person-to-person, the CDC said.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 in California in a person who reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19," the CDC said in a press release.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy

It is unknown how the woman contracted the virus. If it was contracted in the United States, it would be the country's first case of it spreading here, as opposed to being exposed overseas.

The woman is a resident of Solano County and is receiving medical treatment at UC Davis Medical Center, according to the California Department of Public Health.

UC Davis Health officials say the woman was transferred to their facility from another Northern California hospital on Feb. 19. They say when the patient arrived, they had already been intubated, were on a ventilator, and were given droplet protection orders because of an undiagnosed and suspected viral condition.

According to UC Davis, their team requested COVID-19 testing by the CDC, however, since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for the virus, the test was not immediately administered.

RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus

On Sunday, the CDC ordered COVID-19 testing of the patient and the patient was put airborne precautions because of concerns about their condition. On Wednesday, the CDC confirmed the patient's test was positive.

Health officials said the health risk to the general public from the coronavirus remains low and most who get it do not require hospitalization.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthern californiasacramentogavin newsomcdccoronavirussolano countyvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dow drops nearly 1,200 points amid coronavirus fears
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Coronavirus patient treated in Vacaville before transfer to UC Davis hospital, officials say
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus patient treated in Vacaville before transfer to UC Davis hospital, officials say
Report finds racial disparity in BART citations
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
SF leaders host unity rally after man attacked in Bayview District
Show More
ABC7 talks riders about their concerns about Bart
Stolen hearse found after pursuit, crash on 110 Fwy.
WATCH IN 60: New NorCal coronavirus patient, Safeway expansion plans
How to prepare for Coronavirus in US
Man caught on camera riding longboard across South Bay freeway
More TOP STORIES News