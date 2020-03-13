Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 8 firefighters, 1 additional TSA worker test positive for COVID-19 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Four additional firefighters have tested positive for novel coronavirus, San Jose city officials say. This comes after the San Jose Fire Department said Thursday that 4 tested firefighters tested positive and at least 52 others were on leave for possible exposure.

San Jose Asst. Fire Chief Reggie Williams said Thursday he doesn't know how the firefighters contracted coronavirus. At least one of the firefighters is now being treated at a hospital in the city in which he resides.

"Because our firefighters work in teams and they train together, and they eat together, and they sleep in the same areas, they are at risk for possible exposure," said Williams.

RELATED: First responders modify way of work after 4 San Jose firefighters test positive for COVID-19

A new case of COVID-19 has also been identified in a Transportation Security Officer at Mineta San Jose International airport. On Tuesday, TSA officials announced three of their workers tested positive of COVID-19 and they are being medically treated and quarantined at home.

RELATED: TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19

Union representatives say the TSA workers who tested positive for the virus worked at Terminal B.

RELATED: San Jose TSA agents with COVID-19 worked at Terminal B, union rep says

James Mudrock, president of AFGE Local 1230, the union representing airport security screeners in Northern California, said Wednesday at least 42 employees have been told to self-quarantine for differing amounts of days, based on their last known contact with one of the infected officers.

"I would hope that we would be able to keep everything open and maintain the passenger flow, but if it gets worse, there's no telling," said Mudrock. "Our officers are committed to what they do, that we are taking every precaution that we are able to, and we appreciate the traveling public also taking precautions."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josemineta san jose international airportcoronavirustsafirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fears over coronavirus fuel panic buying at Bay Area stores
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Santa Clara Co. issues new restrictions on gatherings, public schools closures due to coronavirus
Live coronavirus updates: 2nd COVID-19 death reported in Santa Clara Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: 2nd COVID-19 death reported in Santa Clara Co.
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry
WATCH: UCSF Dr. Alok Patel talks coronavirus testing kits, possible drive-thru testing
Show More
Coronavirus: SF starts emergency childcare centers, still offers free meals for students
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help
How the coronavirus shut down the sports world in just 43 hours
Coronavirus: SFO braces for travelers leaving US ahead of European travel ban
More TOP STORIES News