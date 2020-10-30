AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trials in San Francisco after months-long delay

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Enrollment for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Francisco resumed on Thursday after being paused in mid-September.Volunteers in the city have begun getting vaccinated in Phase 3 trials of the pharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine.AstraZeneca expects about 500 participants in their study will be from the Bay Area.San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccine trial coordinator, Dr. Susan Buchbinder, is thankful for the caution of research professionals and happy to see their work back underway."We have a group of volunteers all lined up," Buchbinder says, "and they're all so excited."AstraZeneca's entire study was paused worldwide in early autumn, after a vaccine trial participant became ill in the United Kingdom.The pharmaceutical giant now says it is safe for the Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial to resume, after passing a thorough United States Food and Drug Administration review of data.Buchbinder explains the trial's delay was not a setback, and should reassure the public."We were all so pleased that the usual checks and balances built into a study," Buchbinder remarks, "were actually being effectively used."Dr. Buchbinder further says she has not lost confidence in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with the unexpected ill participant."It's to be expected and that's going to happen in any trial," Buchbinder explains, "It doesn't mean that it's the vaccine that caused the illness."