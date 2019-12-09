kidney transplant

A perfect match: wife gives husband kidney after meeting online

AUBURN, Calif. (KGO) -- A Northern California couple that met online turned out to be a perfect match in more ways than one.

Dan Summers received a kidney from his wife Lisa.

The two met through the online dating website eHarmony after the company reached out to Lisa telling her their compatibility was extremely high.

It turns out they were even more compatible than what eHarmony told them.

Dan had a kidney issue and had to go on dialysis and needed a donor.

Lisa was tested and turned out to be the perfect match, doctors say the odds were 1 in 100,000.

"It's like being next to a stranger on a train, matching them, and then also falling in love on top of it, you know," said Lisa, "there was like this sense that it was going to work."

The kidney transplant was completed successfully at UCSF Medical Center August 22nd and the couple is spending every minute they can now with their son.

They add joining eHarmony might have been the best decision they have ever made.
