California flu deaths spike to 74 overall, 32 in 1 week

This undated image shows a medical professional preparing a flu shot. (KGO-TV)

State public health data released today shows that 32 people have died of the flu between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The state has reported 74 deaths of people with influenza since October.

Right now, there are 60,000 confirmed cases of the flu nationwide.

