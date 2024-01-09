  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

San Francisco health officials report 1st flu death of season

Bay City News
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 7:22AM
SF health officials report 1st flu death of season
San Francisco health officials on Monday reported the city's first death of the current flu season.
Bay City News

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco health officials on Monday reported the city's first death of the current flu season.

The death happened last week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a news release. The person was under 65, was not vaccinated and had preexisting medical conditions.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, if they haven't already done so, against the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

MORE: How to avoid the 'tripledemic' of RSV, COVID-19, flu

"These viruses pose the greatest risk to infants, older adults, and persons with certain health conditions," the health department said in a news release. "Getting recommended vaccines when pregnant protects pregnant people as well as their babies."

Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines can be given at the same time.

The department recommends that everyone 6 months and older should get annual flu vaccine. Children 8 years and younger need two doses the first year they get the flu vaccine, officials said.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW