San Francisco health officials report 1st flu death of season

San Francisco health officials on Monday reported the city's first death of the current flu season.

San Francisco health officials on Monday reported the city's first death of the current flu season.

San Francisco health officials on Monday reported the city's first death of the current flu season.

San Francisco health officials on Monday reported the city's first death of the current flu season.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco health officials on Monday reported the city's first death of the current flu season.

The death happened last week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said in a news release. The person was under 65, was not vaccinated and had preexisting medical conditions.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, if they haven't already done so, against the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

MORE: How to avoid the 'tripledemic' of RSV, COVID-19, flu

"These viruses pose the greatest risk to infants, older adults, and persons with certain health conditions," the health department said in a news release. "Getting recommended vaccines when pregnant protects pregnant people as well as their babies."

Flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines can be given at the same time.

The department recommends that everyone 6 months and older should get annual flu vaccine. Children 8 years and younger need two doses the first year they get the flu vaccine, officials said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live