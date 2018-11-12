Camp Fire smoke from Butte County prompts Spare the Air Alert extension

CAMP FIRE

A Winter Spare the Air alert has been extended through Friday due to the smoke from the Butte County fire. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Winter Spare the Air alert has been extended through Friday due to the smoke from the Butte County fire. The Bay Area continues to experience heavy smoke. The recommendation is to limit outdoor activity and stay indoors.

On a holiday like Veterans Day, Todos Santos Park in downtown Concord would be packed with families enjoying the outdoors. But the smoky conditions kept families away. Parents tried limiting playground time.

"We've really been staying indoors, windows closed, trying not to go out as much as possible," said Vernon Holland, a parent.

Jim King took his grandchildren out for a few minutes because they were going stir crazy.

"Coming out for a few minutes and we'll go back home. Seems like the weather is getting a little better but not much," said King.

STAY INDOORS AND LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE: "There's really no areas in the Bay Area that are healthy to breathe air."


Most people at restaurants were opting to eat inside. We did find this couple who decided to defy the conditions here.

"The air quality is bad but I don't think it's as bad as it is somewhere else," said Wendy Gonzales who was surprised to hear that Concord, where she was, had a high red alert.

Walter Wallace of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District says conditions are still unhealthy. It's the tiny particles released by wood burning that worries them the most.

"It's so small that your body can't actually defend against it so what happens is it sticks to your lungs and exacerbates asthma, bronchitis, lung disease and cause all sorts of health issues," explained Wallace.

As the fires continue to rage on, people in the Bay Area are mindful of what those in Butte county are going through.

"Our hearts go out to you guys and we're praying for you here in the Bay Area. We love you guys," expressed Ralph Gonzales, a Pittsburg resident.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services has information on staying healthy, along with a map of facilities with filtered air, such as libraries and museums on its website.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has called a Spare the Air alert through today. Wood burning, including manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, is banned.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
CAMP FIRE
