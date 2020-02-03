Coronavirus: Centers for Disease Control confirms 2nd case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County

3- #Health officials expect there will be more #coronavirus cases in the #BayArea in the coming weeks because:

• #SFO is a hub for direct flights to #China

• the huge number of #travelers between the Bay Area and China #ChinaCoronaVirus #Wuhanhttps://t.co/1LUMNCaQ7w pic.twitter.com/YGCcT6fmPI — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) February 3, 2020

1- #CDC confirms 2nd #coronavirus case here in the #BayArea.

• woman arrived from #China on Jan 23 to visit family

• She had been to #Wuhan.

• She and her family are isolated at home and being monitored by doctors#publichealth #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/1LUMNCaQ7w — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) February 3, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's second case of the coronavirus from China has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, officials say.The CDC says an adult female tested positive of the novel coronavirus. They say this case is not related to the first case, but they both recently traveled to Wuhan, China where the outbreak started. She is visiting the U.S. and arrived on Jan. 23 to visit family."She has been at her family's home since her arrival and has not left home, except to seek medical care. She has had a mild illness and sought out patient treatment two times since becoming ill," says Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody."Her family is also isolated at home which means they are not leaving home, not even to buy groceries or other supplies," says Dr. Cody. "Our public health team, however, does support people who are isolated at home for infectious diseases by providing food and necessary items as needed."County health officials say this woman is not related to man identified on Friday as the first person in the Bay area to become infected.Public health officials want to emphasize that neither patient was sick enough to require them to be hospitalized.Doctor Cody says the emergence of a second case is not a surprise, considering the huge number of travelers between the Bay Area and China. She expects more case in the coming weeks, but insists that risk to the general public remains low and emphasized that neither patient was sick enough to require them to be hospitalized."I understand that people are concerned, but based on what we know today, the risk to general public remains low," said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer, Santa Clara County. "A second case is not unexpected. With our large population and the amount of travel to China for both personal and business reasons, we will likely see more cases, including close contacts to our cases."Doctors still don't know much about the virus, how long it lasts or its effects. Keeping people are isolated at home allows doctors to monitor their symptoms.The second Santa Clara County case marks the ninth confirmed case in the United States. There are two other cases in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington state, one in Massachusetts and two in Illinois.Health officials say that if you are sick, stay home, wash hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.Almost 10,000 people have been infected globally in a two-month period. More than 200 people have died, all in China.The U.S. State Department has issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country.Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China.