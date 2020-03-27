Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Celebrity author couple Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon feed hospital workers, help restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic

By J.R. Stone
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You may know the celebrity author couple Ayelet Waldman and her husband Michael Chabon. Waldman has written more than a dozen novels and Chabon is a Pulitzer Prize winner.

"I went to highland and went to the triage and said you guys want dinner and the first person I saw burst into tears and I burst into tears," says Waldman.

They are starting by feeding frontline staff in hospital emergency rooms at Highland, Summit, and Children's hospitals in Oakland.

RELATED: 100-year-old letter found in Central California offers hope during COVID-19 outbreak

"Delicious wonderful meals that can boost your morale from the best restaurants around places you love," said Waldman.

The program is called "East Bay FeedER" and they're actually paying full price for meals.

"No discounts we pay the full price plus a big fat tip," said Waldman.

That's because the goal is to keep restaurants like Jenny Schwarz's Hopscotch in Oakland up and running.

RELATED: Livermore teachers hold social distancing parade to send students encouragement 'in person'

"Our sales are down about 60-70 percent so if we get a $500 bump in a day it can be the difference in covering our expenses for the day or having it be a loss," says Schwarz.

At least $75,000 in donations have already come in. Michael Chabon says it's not about saving money when the food is bought it's about serving the workers a solid meal with that money helping restaurants.

"We could just as easily say to the frontline workers go ahead and eat out of the vending machines and you got a cafeteria, but we're trying to do something more," said Michael Chabon.

Waldman says she wants to grow this program all across the East Bay, "we know the people who serve us at these restaurants we know the chefs these are people we love and to lost that heartbeat of a community would be terrible," she said.

Here is a link to their GoFundMe page.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandfitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirussocial mediahospitalshelter in placefun stuffrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after a big rally
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus package after swift congressional votes
43 sick, 10 positive COVID-19 cases linked at church near Chicago
Live updates: Trump signs $2.2 trillion rescue package
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus package after swift congressional votes
Live updates: Trump signs $2.2 trillion rescue package
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus Stimulus Bill: what you should know
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Puppies explore aquarium closed during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles | WATCH
Italy surpasses China, US in coronavirus case total
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
COVID-19: How to keep your household safe from outside germs
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
More TOP STORIES News