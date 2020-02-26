Coronavirus

Coronavirus: CDC outlines which beards, mustaches interfere with face masks and respirators

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have a beard and you're wearing a N95-mask to protect against the deadly coronavirus, your facial hair may be getting in the way, according health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says facial hair can interfere with face masks and respirators used to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC shared a graphic. It shows dozens of individuals with different types of beards and mustaches saying, clean shaven is best. But, if you want to sport a beard, you need to make sure the hair can remain under the facemask.

Side whiskers, handlebar, zorro and toothbrush mustaches are ok. But other styles such as mutton chops, full beards, long stubble and extended goatees are not recommended.

"For any style, hair should not cross under the respirator sealing surface," said the CDC. "If your respirator has an exhalation valve, some of these styles may interfere with the valve working properly if the facial hair comes in contact with it."

The latest guidance from the CDC on Feb. 12 stated N95-masks are in limited supply.

The CDC added the masks should only be used for people in healthcare settings. They were not recommended for the general public, again as of Feb. 12. on Amazon, a quick search shows masks can be purchased from $17 to $75.
