Coronavirus Outbreak: Everything to know about the Grand Princess cruise ship expected to dock in Oakland

LIVE UPDATES: The latest on coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
New Details:
MARCH 9, 2020
3:30 a.m.
The cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with novel coronavirus is waiting for the green light to dock at the Port of Oakland today. Charter buses and disaster recovery equipment will be in place in Oakland when the Grand Princess arrives.
MARCH 8, 2020
11:00 p.m.
Many Oakland residents are worried about the docking of the cruise ship in their city
The ship carries at least 21 people diagnosed with novel coronavirus and is expected to arrive Monday - Not everyone is happy about the charter buses waiting at the Port of Oakland. Many aren't comfortable knowing that several people with COVID-19 will be deboarding with so many others. Some say they still don't understand why this is happening in Oakland, and not in San Francisco or elsewhere.
10:40 a.m
Passengers to undergo two week quarantine after disembarking ship in Oakland
Authorities say there are almost 1,000 Californians aboard the ship and they will be quarantined for 14 days at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and Miramar Air Station in San Diego. Passengers from other states will spend 2 weeks at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say foreign passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries.
6:40 a.m.
CAL OES gives new details about cruise expected to dock in Oakland
The ship will be docked in Oakland only as long as it takes passengers to disembark, according to information released Sunday morning by the California Office of Emergency Services. That process could take days.
MARCH 7, 2020
10:30 p.m.
The ship is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, the CDC says
The exact time is to be determined. At first, passengers on board said the captain announced the ship would dock Sunday afternoon. However, the CDC says "further modifications of the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship. The ship will now arrive in the Port of Oakland on Monday, time TBD."
"Agreement has been reached," said the John Harry Smith, captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship. The Grand Princess Cruise ship will begin the disembarking process in the Port of Oakland on Monday.
"Guest who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California," said Captain Smith. California residents will be taken to a federally operated facility within the state for testing and isolation.
Non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states. Crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, according to Princess Cruises.
10 a.m.
U.S. Coast Guard helps evacuate "critically ill guest" evacuated from ship and brings protective supplies
A "critically ill guest" was evacuated from the ship for medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the captain announced Saturday Morning.
The captain also confirmed that personal protective equipment, which included gloves and masks, were dropped off by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night.
VIDEO: Watch as 2 California Air National Guard helicopters drop off COVID-19 testing kits
MARCH 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
21 people test positive for COVID-19 on Grand Princess cruise
Vice President Mike Pence said Friday afternoon that 19 crew members and two passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes after 46 people were tested Thursday for the virus.
One of the tests administered was inconclusive, the vice president said.
How many people are on board the cruise?
San Francisco city officials said Thursday the Grand Princess cruise ship is carrying a total of 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members. In total, they represent 54 nationalities.
On Thursday, samples from 46 people were collected and flown to a state lab in Richmond to be tested for COVID-19. 21 of those 46 tests came back positive. 19 of the positive tests were crew members and two were passengers.
Princess Cruise officials tweeted that they are coordinating with passengers to get any medicine that is needed and that they will continue to offer guests complimentary phone and internet access, so they can stay in touch with family and friends.
Pence added Friday that all passengers on the cruise ship will be tested for the virus -- and that those who need to be quarantined will be and anyone who needs medical attention will receive it.
Pence said that he anticipates that those crew members who testified positive will be quarantined on the ship. He also announced he will travel to Florida this weekend to meet with cruise line executives.
Our medical team is beginning outreach to guests regarding all medication needs. A form will be distributed to guests onboard to request prescription refills. More information will be shared as it becomes available.— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 6, 2020
Where has the ship traveled to?
The Princess cruise ship originally departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11 for a trip through the Mexican Riviera.
During that trip, which ended Feb. 21, three people developed coronavirus.
One of those patients, a 71-year-old Placer County man, died of the virus, marking the first death in California, officials said Wednesday.
That same cruise ship later embarked on a trip to Hawaii. According to the cruise line, some of those on board the Mexico cruise stayed on the ship for the Hawaii trip.
The Hawaii cruise began Feb. 21 and arrived in Hawaii Feb. 26.
The ship then stopped on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and in the city of Hilo.
The cruise left the Hawaiian islands Feb. 29 and was en route to Ensenada, Mexico -- but cruise officials canceled that stop and headed to San Francisco after news of the Placer County passenger's death.
How many passengers on the cruise have developed coronavirus?
At least a dozen passengers who were on a different cruise on the same ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A Placer County man who was on the Grand Princess cruise of the Mexican Riviera from February 11-21 died of the novel coronavirus last week. His symptoms started two to three days after he boarded the cruise ship.
On the current Hawaiian Grand Princess cruise, a total of 21 have tested positive for the virus, according to the vice president. This includes 19 crew members and two passengers.
Where is the ship headed now?
A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus is headed to the port of Oakland, California, the captain told passengers Saturday evening, though they were destined to stay aboard the ship for at least another day.
The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after a previous voyage.
Vice President Pence announced on Friday that the ship would dock at an unidentified "non-commercial port". Initially, a naval base in Alameda was considered. But the Port of Oakland was later chosen as the place where quarantined passengers are expected to dock on Monday.
In a press conference Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed stated state and city officials were working then to figure out where the ship would dock when it was still headed back in San Francisco.
The mayor said they are looking for a place with infrastructure that will allow them to handle the situation without impact on the local community.
State and Local Emergencies
In response to the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.
Mayor Breed has also issued a local state of emergency.
On Thursday morning, testing kits for coronavirus were flown to the ship.
The @uscoastguard will deliver sampling kits to the ship this morning, and our onboard medical team will administer the test. Public health officials have advised that no guests will be permitted to disembark until all results have been received.— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 5, 2020
Those test kits were then expedited to a lab in Richmond. On Friday, Vice President Pence announced 21 people tested postivie for COVID-19 onboard the ship. Out of the 46 tested, 19 crewmembers and two passengers were infected.
California Office of Emergency Services gave new details on Sunday saying the ship would only be docked in Oakland for as long as it takes for the passengers to disembark.
San Francisco city officials called the situation "evolving."
What to do if you have a cruise booked
In light of the situation, Princess Cruises has canceled its Hawaii cruise originally scheduled to depart on March 7.
Those customers will receive a refund for any fares, airline, hotel or prepaid plans organized through Princess, the cruise line said.
They will also receive a credit for a future cruise.
New San Francisco coronavirus cases
San Francisco Public Health Department announced Saturday, six new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total cases to eight. Mayor Breed announced the first two new positive cases of the coronavirus in San Francisco on Friday.
"We want everyone to remain calm and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy," Breed said Thursday. "We have been increasing resources and staffing to prepare for the community spread of this virus, and we will do everything we can to protect public health.
How to stay healthy during coronavirus outbreak
State, federal and San Francisco health officials say the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands.
It's also advised to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and limit contact with anyone who is coughing, sneezing or has a fever.
If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, contact a medical professional.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
