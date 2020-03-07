Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: 6 more presumptive positive cases in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Six more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Francisco, health officials say.

CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

All six people are isolated at home and in good condition. Each of them has had known contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19, according to officials.

Of the six patients, three are women and three are men. Two patients are in their 20s, three in their 40s, and one in their 50s.

The city now has a total of eight COVID-19 cases.

SF health officials gave an update on the new cases in a media conference, watch the full video below:


On Friday, Mayor London Breed issued aggressive recommendations by the Department of Public Health to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus that is circulating the community.

RELATED: San Francisco officials prepared, not surprised by 1st positive COVID-19 cases

Officials advise social distancing to protecting the health of vulnerable populations. You can read the recommendations here.

Stay up to date with the city's new alert service for official updates by texting COVID19SF to 888-777 or checking the City's website here.

San Francisco reminds people to take these precautions:
  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

  • Cover your cough or sneeze.

  • Stay home if you are sick.

  • Avoid touching your face.


  • Try alternatives to shaking hands, like an elbow bump or wave.

  • If you have recently returned from a country, state or region with ongoing COVID-19 infections, monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

  • There is no recommendation to wear masks at this time to prevent yourself from getting sick.


    • Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

    RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssan franciscoillnesscoronaviruslondon breedu.s. & worldvirus
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    How to stay healthy during coronavirus outbreak
    Bay Area public transit plan for coronavirus
    Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
    Live coronavirus updates: 8 more COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara Co.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Live coronavirus updates: 8 more COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara Co.
    Coronavirus: No word on when, where Princess ship will dock
    Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
    Bay Area closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
    Cruise ship's disembarkation suspended in Long Beach
    Cuomo declares emergency in NY as COVID-19 cases rise to 89
    AccuWeather forecast: Our 37 day dry stretch has ended
    Show More
    NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
    Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
    Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
    COVID-19 fears may mean lower travel fares, fewer airline seats
    22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
    More TOP STORIES News