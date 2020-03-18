Coronavirus

Coronavirus California: Life in San Francisco Bay Area after shelter-in-place order

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's widespread shelter-in-place orders have turned bustling business districts into virtual ghost towns.

However, ABC7 News reporters found people looking for new ways to create community while avoiding contact.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak

"To be honest, we're reinventing ourselves to make sure that we can continue with our strong pace that we started off with, and more than anything, we just want to be here for the customers," said restaurant manager Ivan Alarcon. Alcaron works at the month-old Zazil restaurant on Santana Row in San Jose. Zazil and neighboring restaurant LB Steak are focusing on providing food to-go since customers cannot dine-in at the restaurants. Another Santana Row business, Barry's Boot Camp, is offering virtual workout classes on Instagram to help clients stay connected while experiencing the stress-reducing benefits of exercise.

WATCH: Life in San Jose after shelter-in-place order
EMBED More News Videos

The San Francisco Bay Area's widespread shelter-in-place orders have turned bustling business districts into virtual ghost towns.



In San Francisco, normally crowded tourist destinations such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard St. and Union Square are deserted. However, we found there was still a decent crowd at Crissy Field and the nearby beach. "We have more time to stay together because we don't have school and its canceled. We're going to be in the same house with all our family members so it's a great time to get together," said 10-year-old Nick Ginieczki, who visited the beach with his sister. The shelter-in-place order issued Monday by Mayor London Breed states, "individuals may go on a walk, get exercise, or take a pet outside to go to the bathroom, as long as at least six feet of social distancing is maintained."

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosan josesanta clara countycdcillnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Anxiety rises for SF family after coronavirus test
Biden wins Florida, Illinois as coronavirus disrupts voting
NYPD officer tests positive for coronavirus, 17 colleagues sick
Coronavirus Updates Live: SJSU student tests positive for COVID-19, school officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: SJSU student tests positive for COVID-19, school officials say
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Anxiety rises for SF family after coronavirus test
Bay Area company delivering COVID-19 protective gear to underserved communities
Bay Area families adjust to studying, working under one roof during shelter-in-place
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
San Francisco-based 'Friendship Line' helps Bay Area seniors cope with COVID-19 anxiety
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Gov. Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break
Target modifying hours, introducing shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'
Kevin Durant tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Internet hackers hope to prey on your blind spots
More TOP STORIES News