Coronavirus California: Life in San Francisco Bay Area after shelter-in-place order

However, ABC7 News reporters found people looking for new ways to create community while avoiding contact.
LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak
"To be honest, we're reinventing ourselves to make sure that we can continue with our strong pace that we started off with, and more than anything, we just want to be here for the customers," said restaurant manager Ivan Alarcon. Alcaron works at the month-old Zazil restaurant on Santana Row in San Jose. Zazil and neighboring restaurant LB Steak are focusing on providing food to-go since customers cannot dine-in at the restaurants. Another Santana Row business, Barry's Boot Camp, is offering virtual workout classes on Instagram to help clients stay connected while experiencing the stress-reducing benefits of exercise.
WATCH: Life in San Jose after shelter-in-place order
In San Francisco, normally crowded tourist destinations such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Lombard St. and Union Square are deserted. However, we found there was still a decent crowd at Crissy Field and the nearby beach. "We have more time to stay together because we don't have school and its canceled. We're going to be in the same house with all our family members so it's a great time to get together," said 10-year-old Nick Ginieczki, who visited the beach with his sister. The shelter-in-place order issued Monday by Mayor London Breed states, "individuals may go on a walk, get exercise, or take a pet outside to go to the bathroom, as long as at least six feet of social distancing is maintained."
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What to know about COVID-19 in Calif., how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
- Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered
- Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly
- Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones
- Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy
- Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area
- SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus