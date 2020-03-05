Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco cleared to dock in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a cruise ship carrying thousands of passengers and crew members, some with positive coronavirus diagnoses, is stationed off the coast California -- there have been concerns about where it will dock and how this could impact the spread of novel coronavirus.

The ship is expected to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, the CDC says. The exact time is to be determined. At first, passengers on board said the captain announced the ship would dock Sunday afternoon. However, the CDC says "further modifications of the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship. The ship will now arrive in the Port of Oakland on Monday, time TBD."

"Agreement has been reached," said the John Harry Smith, captain of the Grand Princess Cruise ship.

The Grand Princess Cruise ship will begin the disembarking process in the Port of Oakland on Monday.

"Guest who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California," said Captain Smith.

California residents will be taken to a federally operated facility within the state for testing and isolation.

Non-Californians will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states.

Crew members will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, according to Princess Cruises.

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday afternoon that 19 crew members and two passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes after 46 people were tested Thursday for the virus.

One of the tests administered was inconclusive, the vice president said.

TIMELAPSE: Cruise ship carrying passengers with coronavirus spotted off Bay Area coast
The Grand Princess cruise ship is still unable to dock, as 21 people on board tested positive for coronavirus. There are more than 3,500 people on the ship. It came into the Bay near the San Francisco coast to resupply, but not to dock.



A "critically ill guest" was evacuated from the ship for medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the captain announced Saturday Morning.

The captain also confirmed that personal protective equipment, which included gloves and masks, were dropped off by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest on coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world

How many people are on board the cruise?


San Francisco city officials said Thursday the Grand Princess cruise ship is carrying a total of 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members. In total, they represent 54 nationalities.

On Thursday, samples from 46 people were collected and flown to a state lab in Richmond to be tested for COVID-19. Twenty-one of those 46 tests came back positive. Nineteen of the positive tests were crew members and two were passengers.

Princess Cruise officials tweeted that they are coordinating with passengers to get any medicine that is needed and that they will continue to offer guests complimentary phone and internet access, so they can stay in touch with family and friends.

Pence added Friday that all passengers on the cruise ship will be tested for the virus -- and that those who need to be quarantined will be and anyone who needs medical attention will receive it.

Pence said that he anticipates that those crew members who testified positive will be quarantined on the ship. He also announced he will travel to Florida this weekend to meet with cruise line executives.



VIDEO: Watch as 2 California Air National Guard helicopters drop off COVID-19 testing kits
The Department of Defense has released new video giving an inside look at the daring mission to deliver several tests kits to the Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.



Where has the ship traveled to?


The Princess cruise ship originally departed from San Francisco on Feb. 11 for a trip through the Mexican Riviera.

During that trip, which ended Feb. 21, three people developed coronavirus.

One of those patients, a 71-year-old Placer County man, died of the virus, marking the first death in California, officials said Wednesday.

That same cruise ship later embarked on a trip to Hawaii. According to the cruise line, some of those on board the Mexico cruise stayed on the ship for the Hawaii trip.

The Hawaii cruise began Feb. 21 and arrived in Hawaii Feb. 26.

The ship then stopped on Kauai, Oahu, Maui and in the city of Hilo.

The cruise left the Hawaiian islands Feb. 29 and was en route to Ensenada, Mexico -- but cruise officials canceled that stop and headed to San Francisco after news of the Placer County passenger's death.

How many passengers on the cruise have developed coronavirus?


In addition to the Placer County man, two others on board the Feb. 11 mexican cruise tested positive for the coronavirus.

One of those patients is a Sonoma County resident.

On the current Hawaiian Grand Princess cruise, a total of 21 have tested positive for the virus, according to the vice president. This includes 19 crew members and two passengers.

Where is the ship headed now?



Vice President Pence announced on Friday that the ship would dock at an unidentified "non-commerical port". He and other officials did not elaborate on where that would be.

In a press conference Thursday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed stateed state and city officials were working then to figure out where the ship would dock when it was still headed back in San Francisco.

The mayor said they are looking for a place with infrastructure that will allow them to handle the situation without impact on the local community.

State and Local Emergencies


In response to the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

Mayor Breed has also issued a local state of emergency.

On Thursday morning, testing kits for coronavirus were flown to the ship.

Those test kits were then expedited to a lab in Richmond.

"We are going to be flying testing kits to the cruise ship. And we are going to be sending those quickly back to the state, primarily to Richmond lab, where we will be able to test very quickly within just a few hours those samples," said Gov. Newsom.
No one onboard the ship will be allowed to leave until testing is complete.



San Francisco city officials called the situation "evolving."

What to do if you have a cruise booked



In light of the situation, Princess Cruises has canceled its Hawaii cruise originally scheduled to depart on March 7.

Those customers will receive a refund for any fares, airline, hotel or prepaid plans organized through Princess, the cruise line said.

They will also receive a credit for a future cruise.

New San Francisco coronavirus cases



During a press conference Thursday morning, Breed announced two new positive cases of the coronavirus in San Francisco.

These are the first cases in the city, the mayor said.

These individuals did not develop the virus through international travel or from another known person with the virus.

The patients were identified as a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 40s.

The man is in "serious" condition and the woman is in "fair" condition, city health officials said.

"We want everyone to remain calm and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families healthy," Breed said Thursday. "We have been increasing resources and staffing to prepare for the community spread of this virus, and we will do everything we can to protect public health.

How to stay healthy during coronavirus outbreak


State, federal and San Francisco health officials say the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands.

It's also advised to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and limit contact with anyone who is coughing, sneezing or has a fever.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, contact a medical professional.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

Related topics:
