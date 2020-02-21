Coronavirus

Coronavirus patient from Travis Air Force Base now being treated at San Francisco hospital

This illustration shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An individual who tested positive for the coronavirus after disembarking from the quarantined cruise ship in Japan is now being treated at San Francisco hospital, public health officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The patient was originally quarantined at Travis Air Force Base after staying onboard a cruise ship in Japan.

Officials with San Francisco Department of Public Health assured the public Thursday that "appropriate precautions" are being taken to protect the public and hospital staff amid the outbreak.

The hospital where the coronavirus patient is being treated has not been disclosed.

The risk of the coronavirus in San Francisco still remains low, the health department said.

Two other patients hospitalized in San Francisco due to the coronavirus have since been released and are in "good health," officials also said.

Four other Americans also on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship are being treated for the coronavirus in Spokane, Washington after a stay at Travis Air Force Base, according to health officials.

While under quarantine, more than 600 passengers on the Diamond Princess became infected with the virus, the Associated Press reported.

There have been more than 74,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide since the virus first originated in Wuhan, China.

There are 15 cases in the U.S. with 52 cases still pending, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

To protect against the coronavirus, health officials ask that everyone wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and get a flu shot to prevent the flu and related symptoms.

