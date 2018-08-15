BIRDS

Fairfield wildlife hospital treating hundreds of hungry, sick birds

Rescued murres are seen at a wildlife facility in Fairfield, Calif. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
Officials with International Bird Rescue said staff members are treating more hungry and exhausted young Common Murres at the rescue's Fairfield wildlife hospital this summer.

More than 100 murres have been admitted to intensive care at the San Francisco Bay-Delta Wildlife Center in Fairfield.

The birds are starving and many chicks have contaminated feathers from oil and bilge in the water along the Northern California Coast from Monterey Bay north to Marin County, spokesman Russ Curtis said.

You can help the operation by donating here.

The recent increase in the arrival of murres is among the 2,500 water birds treated at International Bird Rescue's centers in Fairfield and Los Angeles.

Murres are starving because altered climate and changing ocean environments cause fish stocks to move farther from the birds' feeding grounds. People see the birds on the beach and they bring them to International Bird Rescue, Curtis said.

"We feed and wash them and give supportive care, but we can't stop the shortage of fish," Curtis said.

"We usually get some murres in May, but it picked up in July when we got 60 to 70 in a week or two. It's not slowing down," Curtis said.

The young murres that are dehydrated are fed a mash then capelin and other small fish, Curtis said.
Murres are dark, two-toned birds that are sometimes confused with penguins. They can fly in the air three weeks after birth and "fly" under water by using their wings to propel themselves.

Murres breed on rocky cliffs along northern coastal waters up to the Bering Sea, and a large breeding colony is located on the Farallon Islands, 30 miles from San Francisco.

The young murres leave their nest with their fathers to learn how to forage for fish. They are superb divers as adults and can dive as deep as 200 feet below the ocean surface.

In addition to constant feeding, International Bird Rescue provides warm water pools, washes, medications and vitamin supplements.

"We give the birds a second chance," Curtis said.

International Bird Rescue relies on public donations, some state grants and corporate sponsors for funding. An anonymous donor recently gave $50,000, and donations can match that amount here.

Reporter Leslie Brinkley will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Follow her on Twitter here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwest nile virusbirdsmosquitovirusanimalsglobal warmingenvironmentoceansanimalanimals in perilanimal rescueFairfield
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BIRDS
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm shopping strip
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Bay Area labs testing birds for West Nile virus
More birds
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman becomes youngest US face transplant recipient
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
CDC monitoring measles in 21 states, including California
Study: Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Procession for firefighter killed battling Complex Fires
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
CHP: Arrest made in Fairfield crash that killed motorcycle officer
Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire
Sonoma County growers celebrate first grape crush of season
North Face leaving Bay Area, moving 650 jobs to Denver
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Show More
Woman becomes youngest US face transplant recipient
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
North Bay girl back in public school after ruling on cannabis-based medication
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
VIDEO: Dodgers' Puig takes swing at Giants' Hundley
More News