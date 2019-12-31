SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mental health issues among teens are on the rise and there is a free app that can help them navigate their issues.
Sheri Sobrato Brisson created Shadows Edge, a free online game that helps teens with their mental illness.
Sheri sat down with ABC7's Kristen Sze about what inspired her to create the app and her personal journey through it.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Free video game app aiming to help teens with mental illness
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News