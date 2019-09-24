flu

Health officials report 2 flu deaths in Santa Clara County

(KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Health officials have reported that two people under the age of 65 have died of the flu in Santa Clara County.

One person was an adult and the other was a child, and officials say both had unverified flu vaccination status.

MORE: How to protect yourself from the flu

Flu season usually starts at the beginning of October each year, but health officials say influenza viruses circulate year-round.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinessanta clara countyfluillnessflu death
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
Flu vaccine not working against current strain, CDC warns
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Flu hits South Bay schools late in the season
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
WATCH IN 60: High fire danger, possible PG&E outages, tribute to Bruce Bochy
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger
Sonoma County schools among lowest measles immunization rates
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
Show More
VTA cracks down on commuters at light rail crossing
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Bruce Bochy to begin final homestand as Giants manager
Realtor attacked by man at open house in SoCal: Video
More TOP STORIES News