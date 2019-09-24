Health officials report 2 flu deaths in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Health officials have reported that two people under the age of 65 have died of the flu in Santa Clara County.
One person was an adult and the other was a child, and officials say both had unverified flu vaccination status.
Flu season usually starts at the beginning of October each year, but health officials say influenza viruses circulate year-round.
