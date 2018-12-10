HEALTH & FITNESS

Kaiser mental health workers begin 5-day strike in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Unions say they've made arrangements so patients won't be impacted and offices stay open. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Mental health workers at two Bay Area Kaiser Permanente facilities are walking off the job Monday. The strike is meant to improve staffing and benefits.

There are barricades outside the medical center on Geary Street in San Francisco.

RELATED: Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike in California

The plan is to go on strike until late Friday night.

This involves mental health professionals, 4,000 psychologists, therapists and social workers statewide.

The unions say they have made arrangements so patients won't be impacted and the offices can stay open.

RELATED: San Francisco Marriott worker strike ends after 61 days

"We are moving resources and executing an operation plan to make this as minimal to patients as possible and we apologize to our members, to our patients," said Kaiser Permanente Chief Nurse Executive Michelle Gaskill-Hames.

Those who are walking out say they are doing this because they want better care for their patients. They say they would like to spend more time with patients but Kaiser would like them to cut the amount of time they spend with them.

Kaiser says some appointments may need to be rescheduled this week because of the strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthstrikemental healthhospitalkaiser permanentenursesSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland Unified sends warning to teachers ahead of planned work stoppage
San Francisco Marriott worker strike over
HEALTH & FITNESS
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Baby It's Cold Outside' returns to Bay Area airwaves
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Apple ordered to stop selling 7 phones in China after losing lawsuit
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain this morning
Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
16 displaced after car slams into fourplex in San Jose
Show More
Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters put out fire at auto repair business in Redwood City
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue placed at NYSE
More News