BREAKING: The Strike is over.@Marriott_Hotels employees will return to work on Wednesday morning. They had been on strike for 61 days. #sanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/roj8LSitMp — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) December 4, 2018

The 61-day-old strike against the world's largest hotel operator is now over. San Francisco was the last holdout in the dispute with Marriott.On Monday Marriott said, "We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work."Mayor London Breed had openly supported the union workers."They clearly understand not only the value of the people of the people who work for them but more importantly the fact that the cost of living is so expensive and we have to make sure that we protect workers."Workers will return to work on Wednesday.