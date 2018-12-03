BUSINESS

San Francisco Marriott worker strike ends after 61 days

The 61-day strike is now over. The Marriott employees will return to work on Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 61-day-old strike against the world's largest hotel operator is now over. San Francisco was the last holdout in the dispute with Marriott.

RELATED: Tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco

On Monday Marriott said, "We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work."



Mayor London Breed had openly supported the union workers.

"They clearly understand not only the value of the people of the people who work for them but more importantly the fact that the cost of living is so expensive and we have to make sure that we protect workers."

RELATED: Heartbreaking stories from Marriott Strike picket line in San Francisco

Workers will return to work on Wednesday.
