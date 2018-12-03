Housekeepers, dishwashers, bellmen, and cooks have been on the picket line nearly two months calling for better wages, affordable health care, and safe workloads.
"We can confirm we have a tentative agreement. We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work," said a Marriott International spokesperson.
Workers could be back to work by Wednesday.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has released the following statement: "I'm happy that Local 2 and Marriott have reached a tentative agreement to end the hotel workers strike here in San Francisco. In this time of rising inequality, it is crucial that our workers are able to earn a fair wage that allows them to live and support their families in the increasingly expensive Bay Area. I am proud to have supported the workers as they fought for better wages, healthcare, and job security. I want to thank both sides of the negotiations for coming together to reach an agreement."
#BREAKING Cheering, instead of chanting against @Marriott. A Marriott International spokesperson to @abc7newsbayarea: “We can confirm we have a tentative agreement. We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work.” Workers could be back to work by WEDNESDAY. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ut9MRqYm05— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 3, 2018
#BREAKING @marriott worker to @abc7newsbayarea cameras, “We’re so happy... to finally get to the end!” Details on tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike, available at 8 a.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NRG2yHOxDa— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 3, 2018
#BREAKING Here’s a look at the @Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. Workers here have been on strike for the last 61 days. Today is day 62, and NO ONE is picketing. A tentative agreement has been reached in the Marriott hotel strike. Working on details for you. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/XwQeJPWzHC— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 3, 2018