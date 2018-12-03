STRIKE

Tentative agreement reached in Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco

A tentative agreement has been reached in the two months long Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco that impacted 2,500 workers. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A tentative agreement has been reached in the Marriott hotel strike in San Francisco that is impacting 2,500 workers.

Housekeepers, dishwashers, bellmen, and cooks have been on the picket line nearly two months calling for better wages, affordable health care, and safe workloads.

"We can confirm we have a tentative agreement. We look forward to welcoming our associates back to work," said a Marriott International spokesperson.

Workers could be back to work by Wednesday.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has released the following statement: "I'm happy that Local 2 and Marriott have reached a tentative agreement to end the hotel workers strike here in San Francisco. In this time of rising inequality, it is crucial that our workers are able to earn a fair wage that allows them to live and support their families in the increasingly expensive Bay Area. I am proud to have supported the workers as they fought for better wages, healthcare, and job security. I want to thank both sides of the negotiations for coming together to reach an agreement."

