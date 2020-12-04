Latest Bay Area ICU capacity totals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All Bay Area counties are under a stay-at-home order as the region's ICU capacity is at only 3%.
The stay-at-home order was triggered when the region's ICU capacity dropped below 15%.
ABC7 News data journalism team also took a look at the statistics for all nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz and Monterey, which the state includes as part of the region. Here's how it breaks down at the county level:
Alameda: 30.9% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 8
Contra Costa: 7.7% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 9
Marin: Data for ICU beds not available, as of Jan. 8
Monterey: 23% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 5
Napa: 0% of ICU beds available as of Jan. 9
San Francisco: 23% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 8
San Mateo: 5.5% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 9
Santa Clara: 2% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 9
Santa Cruz: Data for ICU beds not available, as of Jan. 8
Solano: 4% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 8
Sonoma: 27.6% of ICU beds available, as of Jan. 8
