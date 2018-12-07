A Southern California woman battling cancer while pregnant has given birth to twins just a week after finding the perfect bone-marrow donor.Susie Rabaca, 36, gave birth to one boy and one girl born eight minutes apart Thursday afternoon.Rabaca was in desperate need of a bone-marrow transplant to help treat her leukemia. She needed a 100 percent match, but Rabaca's mixed heritage - Latino and Caucasian - had made finding a donor difficult.In response to her story, a record-breaking number of people signed up to be potential bone-marrow donors.Just weeks after her touching story went viral, she found the perfect match.Rabaca, who was already a mother of three, hoped to undergo the marrow transplant after delivering her twins.Rabaca's mother said Susie and her babies are doing very well.