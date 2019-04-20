Health & Fitness

Man's rapid heartbeat returns to normal when ambulance hits pothole

It would be hard to find anyone who likes potholes, but hitting one apparently saved a Nebraska man's life.

Paramedics were racing a 59-year-old man to the hospital.

He had a dangerously rapid heartbeat of 200 beats per minute.

When the ambulance hit a pothole, medics said the man's heartbeat suddenly returned to normal.

Doctors say this is rare, but it can happen.

"One way to treat that is with an electrical shock. Classically, you'll see it on television. The paddles... Clear... And a big jolt. Turns out, you can do that with a pothole," one doctor said.

The man is expected to fully recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnebraskapotholesbuzzworthyheart attackviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News